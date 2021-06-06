METALS-Copper climbs as U.S. jobs data calms fears of policy tightening

HANOI, June 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, as traders lapped up the latest U.S. monthly jobs report that signalled signs of recovery and calmed concerns of an early policy tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $9,979.50 a tonne, as of 0112 GMT, edging towards a key psychological $10,000-a-tonne level.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.1% to 71,910 yuan ($11,245.60) a tonne.

The May U.S. payrolls report showed economic recovery was on track, but not so hot that it might bring forward a policy tapering from the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.2% to 18,520 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.4% to 131,480 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.2% to 204,720 yuan a tonne while lead SPBcv1 fell 0.8% to 14,980 yuan a tonne.

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.4% to $17,940 a tonne while zinc CMZN3 declined 0.5% to $2,997 a tonne.

* Russian nickel producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year.

* Global copper smelting extended its rebound in May, touching fresh highs for the year as operations continued to take advantage of strong prices, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares firmed while the dollar wavered after the anxiously awaited May U.S. payrolls report showed the recovery on track but not so hot that it might bring forward a policy tapering from the Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM April

0645 France Reserve Assets Total May

0730 UK Halifax House Prices MM May

-- China Exports, Imports YY May

-- China Trade Balance May

($1 = 6.3945 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

