METALS-Copper climbs after China data but firmer dollar caps upside

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices were firmer in Asian trade on Friday, on track for weekly gains, as top metals consumer China boosted its policy support for its sputtering economic recovery, with the metal holding on to gains following a slew of Chinese indicators.

China released monthly new home sales, property investment and industrial production data on Friday. Industrial output grew 4.5% in August from a year earlier, accelerating from the 3.7% pace seen in July.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% at $8,453.50 per metric ton, as of 0125 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.6% to 69,660 yuan per metric ton.

China's central bank said on Thursday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to boost liquidity - the latest in a series of stimulus measures, including steps to spur housing demand.

Still, a strong U.S. dollar, which makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies, and high copper inventories limited gains of the metal used in power and construction.

The dollar was on the front foot in Asia on Friday, retaining overnight gains against peers after strong U.S. economic data and an ECB rate hike. FRX/

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses are at their highest since October 2022 after sharp growth over July-September. MCUSTX-TOTAL

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,220 a ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.4% to $25,800, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $2,560, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% to $2,247, while nickel CMNI3 lost 0.3% to $20,285.

In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.4% at 19,310 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.6% to 21,945 yuan, lead SPBcv1 added 0.8% to 17,005 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1% to 162,460 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 gained 1% to 218,950 yuan.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

