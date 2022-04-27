METALS- Copper claws higher on hopes for China infrastructure push

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Copper and other base metal prices rebounded on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that China will unleash a wave of metal-intensive infrastructure spending to counter the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.4% to $9,897 a tonne by 1010 GMT, after falling about 7% over the past week up to Tuesday.

"The focus over the past few weeks has been the Chinese lockdowns and the Fed hikes are hurting growth," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"But today the focus is on comments calling for an all-out infrastructure push in China, which is something the market likes. Whether it's enough to call a floor in the market, it's probably too early to say."

China will step up infrastructure construction to boost domestic demand and drive economic growth going forward, state TV reported on Tuesday.

Also boosting sentiment were comments by China's central bank saying it would step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading up 0.3% at 73,320 yuan.

* Limiting the upside was a strong dollar index =USD, which touched the highest since March 2020. A firm dollar makes

metals priced in the U.S. currency more expensive to buyers using other currencies. FRX/

* Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 3.02 million tonnes in 2022 from 2.78 million tonnes in 2021, the International Nickel Study Group said.

* Chinese-owned MMG Ltd's 1208.HK huge Las Bambas copper mine in Peru is considering a plan to evict indigenous communities that have camped on the property and forced a production halt.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1.4% to $3,106.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 1.9% to $4,263.50, nickel CMNI3 advanced 1.5% to $33,565, lead CMPB3 rose 0.1% to $2,322.50, but tin CMSN3 fell 1% to $40,130.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

