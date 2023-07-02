METALS-Copper buoyed by investor hopes on China, but demand worries weigh

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on the first trading day in the second half this year, buoyed by better investor sentiment, while increased supplies and demand concerns weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% to $8,365 per metric ton by 0219 GMT, rebounding from a quarterly drop.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 rose 1.8% to 68,320 yuan ($9,432.16) per metric ton.

The gains came against better stock performance, including gains posted by the CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 and the Hang Seng mainland property index .HSMPI.

Data released last week about a third monthly contraction of China's factory activity strengthened hopes for fresh stimulus.

Property is a major demand driver for industrial metals.

Other metals on SHFE also trended up. Aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.2% to 18,025 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.3% at 20,190 yuan, lead SPBcv1 added 1.2% to 15,615 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 moved 2.3% up to 160,780 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 jumped 4.5% at 226,700 yuan.

However, analysts warned the near-term demand outlook for copper used in power, construction and transportation sectors remained subdued amid a decline in some copper users' operation rates.

China's factory activity growth slowed in June, a private sector survey showed on Monday, with sentiment waning and recruitment cooling as firms grew increasingly concerned about sluggish market conditions.

Copper stocks on SHFE CU-STX-SGH rose 13% to 86,313 metric tons on Friday, reversing a decline that began in late February.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.5% at $2,161.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 rose 2.5% to $27,445, nickel CMNI3 added 0.6% to $20,635, while zinc CMZN3 shed 0.2% to $2,384.50, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.1% to $2,096.50.

($1 = 7.2433 Chinese yuan renminbi)

