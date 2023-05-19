METALS-Copper bound for fifth week of losses on strong dollar

By Swati Verma

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - London copper prices firmed on Friday, but were set for their fifth straight weekly decline as the U.S. dollar held strong near two-month highs and traders priced in more interest rate hikes this year on promising U.S. debt-ceiling talks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,202 a tonne by 0503 GMT, but was set for its longest streak of weekly declines in about a year.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.2% to 65,470 yuan ($9,471.80) a tonne.

Recent China economic data has dampened investor confidence in the world's biggest consumer of metals, sending prices of the industrial metal used as a gauge of economic health down nearly 15% from January highs.

"Along with weak Chinese demand, a strong U.S. dollar on the back of robust U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from the Fed have placed a cap on copper and commodity prices in general," said Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI.

The outlook for industrial metals remains weak in 2023, Chowdhury said, highlighting that the China recovery is largely being led by services as opposed to the manufacturing and construction sectors that have historically driven economic growth in the country.

The dollar firmed on hopes that U.S. President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy would finalise a deal on the debt ceiling as soon as Sunday. USD/

A stronger dollar cuts demand for commodities priced in the U.S. currency, which got a further boost after Federal Reserve policymakers argued that inflation was not cooling fast enough yet to allow the Fed to pause rate hikes.

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.3% to $2,276 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.6% to $21,000, zinc CMZN3 was flat at $2,458, tin CMSN3 added 0.4% at $25,070, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,062.50.

Refined zinc prices are expected to be on a downward trend until 2025, as weak demand growth failed to match with a surge in production, analysts said. Zinc prices have slipped to their lowest since October 2020.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.