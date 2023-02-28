METALS-Copper bounces as investors take profits on China demand hopes

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended a rebound on Tuesday as speculators adjusted positions on hopes for a demand revival in top metals consumer China.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded up 0.6% at $8,851 a tonne in official rings after gaining 1% on Monday.

The contract, however, was down 3.3% on a monthly basis for its first such decline since October.

LME copper bounced from an important level for investors watching technical signals, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Gains are being driven by profit-taking by speculators who had taken short positions as well as some fresh longs by investors taking advantage of a cheaper level to enter the market, he added.

"I'm relatively constructive on the price action going forward and, not least, given the fact that the bounce has taken place at an important technical level," Hansen said.

"That indicates that the weakness we've seen is more a correction within a market that wants to go higher."

LME copper has retreated almost 7% since hitting a seven-month peak in January at $9,550.50 a tonne, having rallied largely on hopes that the loosening of strict COVID-19 controls in China would boost demand.

Copper demand in China remained weak in February, weighing on prices, while a stronger U.S. currency made the dollar-priced metal more expensive to buyers with other currencies.

Analysts expect the Chinese economy to recover strongly from as early as March, with the government likely to roll out more stimulus at the National People's Congress.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which reflects demand to import copper into China, rose to $26.50 a tonne on Monday for its highest since Feb. 1.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAl3 fell 0.8% to $2,345 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.3% to $2,996.50, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.8% to $25,050, lead CMPB3 was down 1.4% at $2,081 and tin CMSN3 slipped by 0.7% to $25,300.

($1 = 6.9393 yuan)

