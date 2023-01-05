METALS-Copper bounces as China investment news spurs short-covering

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices bounced on Thursday to snap a four-session losing streak, as bearish speculators reversed their positions after news about fresh investment in top metals consumer China.

Benchmark copper futures CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.9% to $8,406 a tonne by 1100 GMT after touching a two-month low on Wednesday over worries about slowing economic growth and demand.

China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou plans 1,722 projects in 2023 worth more than 6.5 trillion yuan ($945 billion), state media CCTV reported on Thursday.

"Knowing what the year will bring after two days of trading is virtually impossible, so there's quite a lot of caution regarding getting too stuck with a position that may not end up being the right one," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"If you started out having a handsome profit on a breakout, then a fundamental piece of supportive news is enough for those sellers to have a rethink."

Prices are unlikely to make much progress on the upside, however, with underlying concern about rising COVID-19 cases in China and weakening global industrial activity, he added.

The 200-day moving average at $8,476 would likely cap any moves higher, Hansen said.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped as much as 1.8% to 63,850 yuan ($9,289.98) a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since Nov. 4, 2022. It ended down 1.2% at 64,290 yuan a tonne to log its fifth straight daily loss.

Analysts said copper would likely remain trapped in a range ahead of China's public holiday to celebrate its New Year from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, when financial markets are closed and economic activities are usually subdued. CN/HOL

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.6% to $2,303, zinc CMZN3 added 0.7% to $3,012, tin CMSN3 climbed 1.2% to $25,390, but nickel CMNI3 dropped 2.7% to $28,965 and lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $2,257.

($1 = 6.8730 yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

