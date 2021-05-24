METALS-Copper back above $10,000 as dollar languishes near four-month low

May 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, extending overnight gains, supported by a softer U.S. dollar and as investors shifted their focus back to the overall positive outlook for global metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.7% at $10,021 a tonne by 0206 GMT.

London copper closed below $10,000 a tonne in the last two sessions amid a sell-off in industrial metals and has fallen more than 6% since touching a record high of $10,747.50 a tonne earlier this month.

In Shanghai, copper SCFcv1 rose 1.1% to 72,520 yuan($11,307.22) a tonne.

The dollar was broadly weaker, as softer-than-expected U.S. data and dovish comments from Fed speakers supported the view that any policy tightening is not happening any time soon as they allayed investor fears about inflation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A weaker U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could potentially boost demand. FRX/

* Prices of copper and other base metals fell last week and extended their losses early on Monday, after China's warning against hoarders and speculators in a bid to cool a blistering rally in prices of industrial commodities.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a four-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ, YY SA, NSA Q1

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New May

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New May

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New May

1400 US Consumer Confidence May

1400 US New Home Sales-Units April

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

ARBS

LMESHFCUc3

LMESHFALc3

LMESHFZNc3

LMESHFPBc3

LMESHFNIc3

($1 = 6.4136 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.