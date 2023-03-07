Commodities

METALS-Copper and other base metals fall on weak China imports

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

March 07, 2023 — 06:54 am EST

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell further on Tuesday, pressured by weak import data from leading metals consumer China and the potential resumption in supplies from a major mine in Peru.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged down 0.6% to $8,867.0 a tonne by 1059 GMT after a 0.7% decline on Monday.

"Copper trades lower on a combination of weak China imports and easing tensions in Peru pointing to a recovery in shipments," said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Copper, used in the power, construction and transportation sectors, has lost 7% since reaching a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January.

The retreat has been driven by a strong dollar and the relatively slow revival of demand in China after it abandoned strict COVID-19 controls.

China's unwrought copper imports in January and February were down 9.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday. China's total imports dropped as well.

The Chinese import data should not have a big effect on the market because any post-pandemic demand recovery had yet to emerge at that time, Hansen said.

Large copper mines in Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, are cranking up activity again after protests and blockades dented production, power data analysed by Reuters showed.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was up, reflecting strength that makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Foreign currency markets are focused on two days of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to Congress, which could provide a steer on the U.S. central bank's interest rate policy.

LME three-month aluminium CMAL3 fell by 0.8% to $2,363.0 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.7% to $3,010.0, lead CMPB3 was down 1.3% at $2,096.0, tin CMSN3 fell 1.0% to $24,310.0 and nickel CMNI3 lost 0.4% to $24,325.0.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by David Goodman)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.