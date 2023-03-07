METALS-Copper and other base metals fall on weak China imports

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell further on Tuesday, pressured by weak import data from leading metals consumer China and the potential resumption in supplies from a major mine in Peru.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged down 0.6% to $8,867.0 a tonne by 1059 GMT after a 0.7% decline on Monday.

"Copper trades lower on a combination of weak China imports and easing tensions in Peru pointing to a recovery in shipments," said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Copper, used in the power, construction and transportation sectors, has lost 7% since reaching a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January.

The retreat has been driven by a strong dollar and the relatively slow revival of demand in China after it abandoned strict COVID-19 controls.

China's unwrought copper imports in January and February were down 9.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday. China's total imports dropped as well.

The Chinese import data should not have a big effect on the market because any post-pandemic demand recovery had yet to emerge at that time, Hansen said.

Large copper mines in Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, are cranking up activity again after protests and blockades dented production, power data analysed by Reuters showed.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was up, reflecting strength that makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Foreign currency markets are focused on two days of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to Congress, which could provide a steer on the U.S. central bank's interest rate policy.

LME three-month aluminium CMAL3 fell by 0.8% to $2,363.0 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.7% to $3,010.0, lead CMPB3 was down 1.3% at $2,096.0, tin CMSN3 fell 1.0% to $24,310.0 and nickel CMNI3 lost 0.4% to $24,325.0.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by David Goodman)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.