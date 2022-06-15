METALS-Copper and aluminium bounce on upbeat China factory, auto data
(Adds analyst comment and LONDON dateline, updates prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Copper and aluminium prices rebounded on Wednesday as investors bet that better-than-expected economic data from top metals consumer China foreshadowed an uptick in demand.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai
"We're seeing some of the Chinese numbers improving and I think the worst is over. We could see some volatility, but overall the broad trend is geared towards recovery," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.
"The question is how far the rally can go. There seems to be a cap on the upside for now because of the rate hikes by global central banks and worry about slower economic growth globally."
LME copper
China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly, while car sales jumped 54% in the week of June 6 versus the same period in May.
"The industrial production beat suggests China has become very agile at keeping the export engines revving despite mobility restrictions," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
* China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high in May following easing in power consumption curbs and as COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output.
* Aluminium stocks
Stocks in warehouses
* Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, threatened on Tuesday to go on a company-wide strike due to a lack of investment at the mining firm's troubled Ventanas smelter and refinery.
* LME zinc
[MTL] All commodities news
[C]
Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.