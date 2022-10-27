METALS-Copper, aluminium slip as economic headwinds fuel demand concerns

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium slid on Thursday, as demand worries loomed amid economic headwinds, while improved production in world's top metals producer China also pressured prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $7,754.50 a tonne, as of 0457 GMT.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.6% to $2,321.50 a tonne, after climbing as much as 5.4% in the previous session.

Prices of industrial metals rose sharply on Wednesday as hopes for a slower pace of U.S. interest rate hikes boosted global stock markets and weakened the dollar, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Still, a gloomy outlook of global economy fanned concerns of tepid demand for metals.

Further heightening fears of an economic slowdown, China again tightened its COVID-19 curbs amid outbreaks from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest.

As pandemic-driven restrictions and a property crisis continued to weigh heavily on factory activity, profit at China's industrial firms fell at a faster clip during January-September.

"The economic weakness and subdued demand have cut producers' price tolerance of raw materials," a China-based copper product producer said.

This was against the backdrop of rising production in China, following relaxed power restrictions this year.

The country produced 946,000 tonnes of refined copper in September, up 5.8% from a year ago. Meanwhile, its September output of aluminium rose 9.3% year-on-year to 3.42 million tonnes, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Among other metals, LME zinc CMZN3 was up 0.9% at $2,975 a tonne, lead CMPB3 nudged 0.2% higher to $1,894 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was up 1.1% at $18,890 a tonne.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 1.2% to 63,540 yuan ($8,802.38) a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.2% to 18,610 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 lost 1% to 187,590 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.6% to 24,445 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.2185 Chinese yuan)

