METALS-Copper, aluminium rise on hopes of recovery in China

June 16 (Reuters) - Copper and aluminium prices rose on Thursday, supported by lower inventories, hopes of recovery in top metals consumer China and a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in a widely expected move. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange <CMAL3> gained 2% to $2,645 a tonne, as of 0247 GMT, while copper <CMCU3> rose 1% to $9,322 a tonne. * The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai <SAFcv1> was up 1.3% at 20,175 yuan ($3,013.44) a tonne. * Aluminium stocks <MALSTX-TOTAL> in LME-registered warehouses fell to a fresh 21-year low of 416,125 tonnes, compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021. * At 121,525 tonnes, copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses have dropped more than 30% since the middle of May. [MCUSTX-TOTAL] * China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly. [nL1N2Y203D] * China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high in May following easing in power consumption curbs and as COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output. [nL1N2Y204I] * The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%. [nL1N2Y12O3] * The dollar retreated from a 20-year high, making greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/] MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, while longer-dated U.S. government bond yields fell and the dollar was down from two-decade highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an aggressive rate hike and cut its growth projections. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 UK BOE Bank Rate June 1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp June 1230 US Housing Starts Number May 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx June PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.