METALS-Copper, aluminium rise on hopes of recovery in China

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Copper and aluminium prices rose on Thursday, supported by lower inventories, hopes of recovery in top metals consumer China and a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in a widely expected move.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange <CMAL3>
gained 2% to $2,645 a tonne, as of 0247 GMT, while copper
<CMCU3> rose 1% to $9,322 a tonne.
    * The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai
<SAFcv1> was up 1.3% at 20,175 yuan ($3,013.44) a tonne. 
    * Aluminium stocks <MALSTX-TOTAL> in LME-registered
warehouses fell to a fresh 21-year low of 416,125 tonnes,
compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021.
    * At 121,525 tonnes, copper stocks in LME-registered
warehouses have dropped more than 30% since the middle of May.
[MCUSTX-TOTAL]
    * China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after
slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose
unexpectedly. [nL1N2Y203D] 
    * China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record
high in May following easing in power consumption curbs and as
COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output.
[nL1N2Y204I]
    * The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest
interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds
rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.
[nL1N2Y12O3]
    * The dollar retreated from a 20-year high, making
greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other
currencies. [FRX/]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, while longer-dated U.S.
government bond yields fell and the dollar was down from
two-decade highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an
aggressive rate hike and cut its growth projections. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
($1 = 6.6950 Chinese yuan renminbi)

