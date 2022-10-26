METALS-Copper, aluminium retreat on macro headwinds, improved China output

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and aluminium in London eased on Thursday, shedding gains garnered amid a weaker dollar in the previous session, as macro-economic concerns and improving production in world's top producer China weighed on markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.8% at $7,727 a tonne, as of 0222 GMT.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.7% to $2,318.50 a tonne, after climbing as much as 5.4% the prior day.

Prices of industrial metals rose sharply on Wednesday as hopes for a slower pace of U.S. interest rate hikes boosted global stock markets and weakened the dollar, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Still, a gloomy outlook of global economy fanned concerns of tepid demand for metals.

Among other metals, LME zinc CMZN3 was up 0.6% at $2,965.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 held at $1,889 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was up 1.2% at $18,900 a tonne.

This was against the backdrop of rising production in China, following relaxed power restrictions this year.

The country produced 946,000 tonnes of refined copper in September, up 5.8% from a year ago. Meanwhile, its September output of aluminium rose 9.3% year-on-year to 3.42 million tonnes.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 1% to 63,400 yuan ($8,812.41) a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.3% to 18,595 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 lost 0.9% to 187,930 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.4% to 24,405 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1944 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

