METALS-Copper, aluminium hit two-week low on hawkish Fed comment, higher stocks

Adds analyst comment, London dateline, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Copper and aluminium prices fell to a two-week low in London on Friday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates and as exchange stocks rose.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.9% at $8,074.5 per metric ton by 1128 GMT, after touching $8,063.5, it lowest since Oct. 27.

Aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.1% at $2,218 a ton, after also hitting its weakest since Oct. 27 at $2,212.5.

Fed officials including Powell on Thursday expressed uncertainty in their battle against inflation and added that they would tighten policy further if need be.

Next week, the growth-dependent metals market will focus on release of China's October aggregate financing data, including total social financing (TSF), which has a strong relation to demand from the top metals consuming country.

"Last month, we saw an extraordinarily high number indicating stimulus activity is working, if that cadence can be maintained, that could be a boost for metals," said Nitesh Shah at WisdomTree.

The dollar index =USD fell slightly from its overnight gains. A strong U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper MCUSTX-TOTAL and aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL in LME-registered warehouses rebounded after arrivals, daily LME data showed. Aluminium inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 10% this week, but copper stocks fell by 14%, the exchange said.

Nickel CMNI3 was last 1.8% lower at $17,500, after hitting its lowest since mid-2021 at $17,450. Sizeable output cuts will help shore up , which are likely to have reached a bottom after a year-long slide, but tighter supplies are not expected to eliminate surpluses.

Zinc CMZN3 eased 0.2% to $2,598, lead CMPB3 fell 0.6% to $2,176 and tin CMSN3 was down 1.0% to $24,590.

In major tin miner Myanmar, a rebel alliance has overrun areas bordering China, with resistance to the military junta notching its most significant win since the 2021 coup. Beijing urged all parties to stop fighting immediately.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt in London; additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.