METALS-Copper, aluminium head for weekly losses on growth worries, firm dollar

By Brijesh Patel

June 17 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium prices edged higher on Friday, but the metals were on track for weekly declines as the dollar held firm and worries grew that rising interest rates would dent global economic growth.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $2,520 a tonne, as of 0505 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 28 at $2,487 on Thursday. The contract is down about 6% so far this week.

LME copper rose 0.5% to $9,121 a tonne, but was down 3.5% this week.

The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai fell 1.6% to 19,740 yuan ($2,947.54) a tonne by the midday break.

"China is struggling with its COVID-19 situation but slowly demand is expected to improve. But due to the Federal Reserve policy tightening and a stronger dollar, we are seeing pressure on metals," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points, while the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England also raised rates overnight.

Aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation raised worried about global economic growth and triggered a sell-off in the equity market. [MKTS/GLOB]

The dollar index rose 0.3% towards a 20-year high hit earlier this week, making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

CHINA: Beijing on Thursday declared an initial victory in its latest battle with COVID-19 after testing millions of people and quarantining thousands in the past week to stem an outbreak prolonged by a sudden wave of cases linked to a bar.

COPPER: Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will go on strike if they do not receive a favourable answer from the company's board of directors Friday, the union said on Thursday.

INVENTORIES: Zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses are at their lowest in more than two years due to shortages in Europe where record-high power prices have led to production cuts of the metal.

OTHER METALS: LME zinc rose 0.4% to $3,592 a tonne, lead gained 1.1% to $2,124.50, and tin fell 1.3% to $31,600.

