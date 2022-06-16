METALS-Copper, aluminium gain on China recovery hopes, Fed rate hike

(Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 16 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and aluminium rose on Thursday, supported by hopes of recovery in top metals consumer China and a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in a widely expected move.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.6% to $2,633.50 a tonne, as of 0413 GMT, while copper rose 0.6% to $9,287 a tonne.

The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai was up 1% at 20,105 yuan ($3,000.66) a tonne by the midday break.

"Markets got worked up about inflation and pace of rate hikes and when it happens, the anxiety fades and its helping the metals," a Singapore-based metals trader said.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.

China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly.

China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high in May following easing in power consumption curbs and as COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output.

"Factories numbers in China will pick up as cities reopen but prices are expected to be range-bound due to weak demand to come in the months ahead."

SUPPORT: China's state planner said it would expand the scope of use of funds raised by local government special bonds and ensure reasonable economic growth in the second quarter.

DOLLAR: The dollar retreated from a 20-year high, making greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to a fresh 21-year low of 416,125 tonnes, compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021.

At 121,525 tonnes, copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses have dropped more than 30% since the middle of May. [MCUSTX-TOTAL]

OTHER METALS: LME zinc rose 2.1% to $3,720 a tonne, lead gained 1.1% to $2,100.50, and tin climbed 0.4% to $32,585.

Shanghai copper was flat, zinc gained 1.1%, nickel gained 1.2%, lead edged 0.4% higher, and tin jumped 6.3%.

