Commodities

METALS-Copper, aluminium gain on China recovery hopes, Fed rate hike

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Prices of copper and aluminium rose on Thursday, supported by hopes of recovery in top metals consumer China and a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in a widely expected move.

(Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 16 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and aluminium rose on Thursday, supported by hopes of recovery in top metals consumer China and a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in a widely expected move.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.6% to $2,633.50 a tonne, as of 0413 GMT, while copper rose 0.6% to $9,287 a tonne.

The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai was up 1% at 20,105 yuan ($3,000.66) a tonne by the midday break.

"Markets got worked up about inflation and pace of rate hikes and when it happens, the anxiety fades and its helping the metals," a Singapore-based metals trader said.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.

China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly.

China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high in May following easing in power consumption curbs and as COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output.

"Factories numbers in China will pick up as cities reopen but prices are expected to be range-bound due to weak demand to come in the months ahead."

SUPPORT: China's state planner said it would expand the scope of use of funds raised by local government special bonds and ensure reasonable economic growth in the second quarter.

DOLLAR: The dollar retreated from a 20-year high, making greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to a fresh 21-year low of 416,125 tonnes, compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021.

At 121,525 tonnes, copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses have dropped more than 30% since the middle of May. [MCUSTX-TOTAL]

OTHER METALS: LME zinc rose 2.1% to $3,720 a tonne, lead gained 1.1% to $2,100.50, and tin climbed 0.4% to $32,585.

Shanghai copper was flat, zinc gained 1.1%, nickel gained 1.2%, lead edged 0.4% higher, and tin jumped 6.3%.

($1 = 6.7002 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular