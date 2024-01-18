METALS-Copper advances on weaker dollar, but heading for weekly loss

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Friday as the dollar retreated, but the metal was headed for a weekly loss on weak Chinese economic data and a generally stronger greenback.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $8,317.50 per metric ton by 0333 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 advanced 0.2% to 67,810 yuan ($9,423.29) a ton.

Both contracts, however, were set for the fourth straight weekly decline.

The dollar eased on Friday, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, but it was headed for a second weekly gain in a row on signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and caution about rate cuts from central bankers.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.2% to $2,168.50 a ton on Friday, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.5% to $16,235, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.5% to $2,087, tin CMSN3 was up 0.4% at $25,460, while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.1% to $2,460.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.3% to 18,705 yuan a ton on Friday, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.7% to 20,700 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.9% to 128,340 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 1.1% to 16,390 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.4% at 213,860 yuan.

Tin was the only metal across the base metal sector that is on set for a weekly gain on both the LME and SHFE.

"Despite a partial resumption of mining in Wa State (in Myanmar), tin mines remain closed in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year," Tom Langston, an analyst at the International Tin Association, said in a note.

"Meanwhile, focus intensifies on Indonesia's upcoming presidential election, with potential implications for tin export policy," he added.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Nov

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Dec

0700 UK Retail Sales ex-fuel MM Dec

1100 Switzerland IMF Managing Director Kristalina

Georgieva, ECB President Christine

Lagarde and German Finance Minister

Christian Lindner speak in Davos

1500 US Existing Home Sales Dec

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Jan

($1 = 7.1960 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.