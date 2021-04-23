METALS-China's pollution clampdown drives aluminium to three-year peak

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices climbed on Friday to three-year highs, fuelled by worries about supplies from top producer China, where authorities are clamping down on polluting industries, and by signs of falling inventories.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 1% at $2,387 a tonne at 1121 GMT. Prices of the metal used widely in the transport, construction and packaging industries earlier touched $2,389, a gain of more than 20% since January.

Electricity, much of it from coal in China, can account for 30%-40% of aluminium smelting costs.

"China saying it is going cut coal usage is potentially a game changer for aluminium, but the turning point for prices is not far away," said Dan Smith, managing director at Commodity Market Analytics.

"Economic strength in China is fading and quarter on quarter momentum is slowing for many economic indicators."

COAL: China will start phasing down coal use from 2026 as part of its efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions, President Xi Jinping said at a summit of global leaders on Thursday.

MONGOLIA: The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia recently ordered some industrial production and power plants to shut down in an effort to meet energy consumption targets for the first quarter.

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL in LME registered warehouses at nearly 1.8 million tonnes have fallen 8% since the middle of March. Cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 31% suggest more aluminium will soon be leaving warehouses in the LME's network.

SPREAD: Worries about supplies on the LME market have also been reinforced by two companies holding large amounts of warrants and cash contracts 0#LME-WHC.

This has created a small premium for the cash over the three-month aluminium contracts CMAL0-3 from a discount around $35 a tonne in the middle of March.

OTHER METALS: Copper CMCU3 was up 1.2% at $9,515 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 slipped a touch to $2,821 a tonne, lead CMPB3 ceded 0.1% to $2,046, tin CMSN3 gained 0.1% to $26,825 and nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.9% to $16,215.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Edmund Blair)

