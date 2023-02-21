METALS-China supply concerns boost aluminium prices

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices climbed on Tuesday to their highest in more than a week on output cuts in top producer China, though rising inventories capped gains.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $2,472 a tonne by 1040 GMT after touching its highest since Feb. 10 at $2,485.

China's Yunnan province has asked aluminium producers to reduce power consumption by 40-42% from September levels in the face of an ongoing supply crunch.

"Aluminium prices have been supported by the prospect of capacity curtailment in China due to power availability. This could see output cuts as seasonal demand starts to pick up in March," said Sucden Financial analyst Geordie Wilkes.

Analysts estimate output cuts at smelters in China since the middle of last year will cut supplies in the top consumer to less than 40 million tonnes by the end of February.

Aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL in LME-registered warehouses have nearly doubled to 581,300 tonnes since Feb. 6. In warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, aluminium inventories CU-STX-SGH have jumped 360% since late December to 249,598 tonnes.

On the technical front, support for aluminium comes from the 200-day moving average around $2,245. Resistance is at $2,480, the 50-day moving average.

Meanwhile, copper was down 0.5% at $9,095 a tonne after touching its highest since Feb. 2 at $9,160.

Copper is under pressure from a stronger U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Copper is dominated by moves in the dollar and the Fed," Wilkes said, adding that a discount for the cash contract over three-month copper suggested weak demand.

Strong U.S. labour data and signs of persistent inflation have raised the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates further than many previously expected.

In other metals, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $3,116 a tonne, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.2% to $2,151, tin CMSN3 was up 1.1% at $26,990 and nickel CMNI3 was little changed at $26,920.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by David Goodman)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com))

