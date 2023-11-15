News & Insights

METALS-China industrial output data helps copper to 6-week high

November 15, 2023 — 06:27 am EST

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched a near-six week high on Wednesday after positive industrial production data from top consumer China boosted sentiment, but gains were constrained by weakness in the country's property sector and a higher dollar.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $8,268 a metric ton at 1107 GMT from an earlier $8,278, the highest since Oct. 2.

China's industrial output rose 4.6% in October year-on-year above the consensus for a 4.4% increase and the strongest since April. But its crisis-hit property sector has yet to see a meaningful rebound despite support measures for homebuyers including lower borrowing costs.

"Some hopeful signs in Chinese data and talk of further measures for China's property sector are supporting," a trader said. "But doubts about demand remain and the higher dollar is weighing."

A rising U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could subdue demand. FRX/

On the technical front, upside resistance for copper comes in at $8,285, the 100-day moving average, while support is at $8,149, the 50-day moving average.

Elsewhere, zinc CMZN3 touched a near-six-week high of $2,664.5 a ton after breaking through strong technical resistance at $2,605, the 200-day moving average. It was last up 2.4% at $2,662.

Zinc has been boosted by falling stocks in LME approved warehouses, which at 68,125 tons have dropped by more than 50% since the start of September.

Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 30% indicate more zinc is due to leave the LME system.

Falling stocks and large holdings of zinc warrants 0#LME-WHL are behind the premium for the December contracts over the three-month MZNZ23-3 and January MZNZ23-F24 contracts at $3.5 and $8 a ton respectively.

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,233, lead CMPB3 advanced 1% $2,224 a ton, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.4% to $25,300 and nickel gained 0.3% to $17,525 a ton.

