METALS-China demand supports copper, but higher stocks limit gains

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Monday boosted by demand from the world's top consumer China, but rising inventories and a firm U.S. dollar limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rebounded 0.6% to $7,993 per metric ton by 0352 GMT after two consecutive weekly declines with a total loss of 3.9%.

Copper demand has been supported by strong government-led infrastructure investment in China, particularly in renewable power, offsetting ongoing weakness in the property sector, analysts at Macquarie said in a report.

Trade data last Friday showed a slump in exports and imports was gradually easing. September copper imports by the world's top consumer hit an intra-year high, although still lower than last year's volume.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.1% to 66,460 yuan ($9,093.15) per ton.

However, copper stocks on the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL and SHFE CU-STX-SGH warehouses recorded weekly rises last week, creating headwinds for the metal used in power, construction and transportation sectors.

Also weighing on the market was the dollar movement.

The dollar was on the front foot in cautious trade as tensions in the Middle East escalated, while investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week for further clues on the U.S. central bank's rate outlook.

A strong dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% at $2,195.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 moved 1.1% up to $25,370, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.4% to $2,455.50, lead CMPB3 rose 0.4% to $2,049.50 and nickel CMNI3 was up 1.1% to $18,745.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1was little changed at 18,970 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 nudged 0.3% down to 16,190 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 added 0.1% to 151,890 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.1% at 217,850 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.6% to 21,250 yuan.

($1 = 7.3088 Chinese yuan renminbi)

