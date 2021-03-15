METALS-China data, supply worries lift copper to near two-week high

Updates prices

March 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday to their highest in almost two weeks, building on last week's gains as industrial output growth in top metals consumer China accelerated faster than expected in January-February and concerns over global supply resurfaced.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.7% to $9,146.75 a tonne by 0737 GMT, after earlier rising to $9,199.50, the strongest since March 3.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended the daytime session 0.7% higher at 67,520 yuan ($10,379.71) a tonne. Earlier in the day, it hit its highest since March 3 at 68,230 yuan.

China's industrial output grew a forecast-beating 35.1% in January-February from a year ago, suggesting a sharp rebound of the world's second-largest economy in the first quarter.

"The crash in activity last year is swelling the year-on-year comparisons but it's not all about base effects," said ING's Asia senior economist Prakash Sakpal. "The underlying recovery also has seen some momentum."

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's output of 10 nonferrous metals, including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, rose 10.6% in January-February from a year earlier to 10.56 million tonnes.

* Commodities trader Trafigura sees a significant supply deficit in the copper market and a prolonged high-price cycle.

* Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile voted last week to reject the company's latest contract offer, paving the way for a strike.

* In Peru, the Glencore-controlled Antapaccay copper mine has announced the suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local communities.

* Other metals also advanced. In London, aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $2,188/tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.8% to $2,827/tonne, nickel CMNI3 climbed 1% to $16,180/tonne, lead CMPB3 added 0.2% to $1,966/tonne, while tin CMSN3 fell 1.2% to $25,300/tonne.

* In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.6%, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.6%, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.3%, while nickel SNIcv1 added 0.2%. Tin SSNcv1 slumped 2.2%.

