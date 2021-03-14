METALS-China data, supply concerns push copper prices to near two-week high

Commodities
Copper prices rose on Monday to the highest levels in almost two weeks, building on last week's gains as top metals consumer China released upbeat economic activity data and as concerns over global supply resurfaced.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Commodities trader Trafigura sees a significant supply
deficit in the copper market and a prolonged high-price cycle.
[nL1N2LA1D6]
    * Miners Vale SA <VALE3.SA>, Anglo American PLc <AAL.L> and
Chile's Codelco expect demand for copper to strengthen in coming
years on growing demand for environmentally friendly cars. 
[nL1N2LA1WL] [nL1N2LA1RT]
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Global stock prices were off to a solid start while U.S.
bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors
bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a
massive stimulus package. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200  China  Urban Investment (YTD) YY  Feb
    0200  China  Industrial Output YY       Feb
    0200  China  Retail Sales YY            Feb
    1100  EU     Reserve Assets Total       Feb
    1400  Euro zone finance ministers meet
    
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          <CMCU3> 
    Most active ShFE copper         <SCFcv1> 
    Three month LME aluminium       <CMAL3> 
    Most active ShFE aluminium      <SAFcv1> 
    Three month LME zinc            <CMZN3> 
    Most active ShFE zinc           <SZNcv1> 
    Three month LME lead            <CMPB3> 
    Most active ShFE lead           <SPBcv1> 
    Three month LME nickel          <CMNI3>
    Most active ShFE nickel         <SNIcv1>  
    Three month LME tin             <CMSN3> 
    Most active ShFE tin            <SSNcv1>         
    

 (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
 ((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))
 
