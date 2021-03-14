METALS-China data, supply concerns push copper prices to near two-week high

March 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday to the highest levels in almost two weeks, building on last week's gains as top metals consumer China released upbeat economic activity data and as concerns over global supply resurfaced. China's industrial output grew 35.1% in January-February from a year ago, beating a 30% surge expected in a Reuters poll and faster than the 7.3% gain in December. [nB9N2K8028] Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was up 1.1% at $9,185.50 a tonne, as of 0218 GMT, after earlier rising to $9,199.50, the strongest since March 3. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange <SCFcv1> climbed 1.5% to 68,070 yuan ($10,472.79) a tonne, after earlier hitting 68,230 yuan, also the highest since March 3. FUNDAMENTALS * Commodities trader Trafigura sees a significant supply deficit in the copper market and a prolonged high-price cycle. [nL1N2LA1D6] * Miners Vale SA <VALE3.SA>, Anglo American PLc <AAL.L> and Chile's Codelco expect demand for copper to strengthen in coming years on growing demand for environmentally friendly cars. [nL1N2LA1WL] [nL1N2LA1RT] * For the top stories in metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [MET/L] MARKETS NEWS * Global stock prices were off to a solid start while U.S. bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a massive stimulus package. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY Feb 0200 China Industrial Output YY Feb 0200 China Retail Sales YY Feb 1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Feb 1400 Euro zone finance ministers meet PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((enrico.delacruz@tr.com)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.