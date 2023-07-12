METALS-China credit data, lower dollar sustain copper prices

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices were supported by stronger credit data from top consumer China and a lower dollar on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, but doubts about a significant pick up in demand weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $8,341 a metric ton. Prices have ranged between $8,500 and $8,100 for much of the last three weeks.

New bank loans in China jumped more than expected in June, and total social financing data watched by analysts for clues to industrial metals consumption exceeded expectations.

"China credit data has given the market a firmer tone, but there is caution ahead of U.S. CPI," a metals trader said. "China's property sector is a concern."

Markets are focused on U.S. inflation data. The figures could give a steer on how much more the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates by, the direction of the U.S. currency and industrial metals demand.

Also on the agenda this week is China trade data and its housing market, which accounts for significant amounts of industrial metals demand.

Some support for copper prices MCUSTX-TOTAL comes from falling stocks in LME registered warehouses, which at 54,450 tons are down 45% since early June.

However, the discount for cash copper over the three-month contract suggests a lack of concern about supplies on the LME.

On the technical front, upside resistance for copper comes in at $8,405 and $8,450 where the 21-day and 200-day moving averages are. Support is at $8,330, the 50-day moving average.

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,173 a metric ton, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.4% to $2,347, lead CMPB3 gained 0.8% to $2,069, tin CMSN3 advanced 0.8% to $28,180 and nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.6% to $21,045.

