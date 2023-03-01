METALS-Bumper Chinese factory data lifts industrial metals prices

Updates throughout, moves dateline from Beijing

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and other industrial metals rose on Wednesday after data from China, the biggest metals consumer, showed manufacturing activity rose in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

Also lifting metals was a fall in the value of the dollar, in particular against China's yuan, which made dollar-priced metals more affordable for non-dollar buyers. USD=, CNY=CFXS

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.4% at $9,083 a tonne at 1125 GMT.

Global stock markets rebounded. MKTS/GLOB

Copper reached a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January on hopes that Chinese demand would rebound after the country abandoned COVID-19 controls.

But prices of the metal used in power and construction lost momentum around the Chinese New Year as demand failed to pick up, metal accumulated in Chinese warehouses and the dollar strengthened. CU-STX-SGH

"Today's number gives me more conviction that China is going to be a positive force (for demand)," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.

He said copper inventories remain low globally and prices could rise to $10,000 in the coming months, adding that he was "super bullish" in the long term due to copper's increasing use in power generation and transmission as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, concerns about global copper supply eased.

Freeport Indonesia said it had restored operations at its Grasberg mine after flooding, and a lawyer said a deal was near in a dispute between Panama and First Quantum, which has stopped ore processing at its mine in the country.

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 1.4% at $2,406.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 2.7% to $3,082, nickel CMNI3 climbed 2.3% to $25,370, lead CMPB3 gained 1.6% to $2,138 and tin CMSN3 was up 3.2% at $25,750.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

