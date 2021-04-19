METALS-Bullish investors push copper towards 10-year highs

Updates throughout, moves dateline from HANOI

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as global stock markets gained and U.S. bond yields and the dollar fell, with many analysts and traders expecting the metal to rally to new 10-year highs.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.1% at $9,399.50 a tonne at 1120 GMT after touching $9,436, its highest since Feb 25.

"That February high" -- $9,617 -- "will be tested sooner or later," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, taking prices to their highest since 2011. Prices would then target $10,000 a tonne, he said.

MARKETS: World shares traded near record highs with investors generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19. MKTS/GLOB

DOLLAR/YIELDS: Boosting copper are a fall in U.S. bond yields that has lifted equities markets and a weakening dollar, which makes metals cheaper for non-U.S. buyers. .DXYFRX/US10YT=RR

PARABOLIC: Economic recovery, ebullient markets, tight supply and a strong demand outlook should support copper, said analysts at ING.

"Upside risks (may) dominate for copper during 2Q21, suggesting the red metal could be on a parabolic run, testing previous highs," they said.

"However," they added, "this strength may dampen as the current restocking cycle approaches an end and slowing credit growth in China weighs on investment demand, which may become more evident in the second half of this year."

POSITIONING: Speculators cut their bullish copper positions on the Comex exchange in New York in the week to April 13, giving them greater scope to increase them again, which would help to lift prices.

On the LME, speculators are already expanding their long position from lows earlier this month, according to brokers Marex Spectron.

SPREAD: Supply of quickly deliverable copper is tightening, with cash copper's premium over the three-month contract on the LME rising to $16. CMCU0-3

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 1.1% at $2,339.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $2,876.50, nickel CMNI3 was 1.1% lower at $16,190, lead CMPB3 gained 0.1% to $2,047 and tin CMSN3 was down 0.1% at $26,600.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.