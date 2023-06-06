METALS-Base metals up on China stimulus hopes

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on Wednesday, supported by hopes of stimulus from top consumer China to revive its embattled property sector and bolster economic growth, with a weaker dollar also lending some support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% to $8,347.50 a tonne by 0135 GMT, and the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.4% to 66,790 yuan ($9,381.94) a tonne.

Hopes for more stimulus in the property sector, once the pillar of the country's economic growth, propelled demand outlook as construction is a main consumer for most industrial metals.

Investors also bet China to further cut banks' reserve ratio and interest rates in the second half of this year to support the economy, following a report by state-owned media.

Low stocks of metals in China also aided the sentiment.

The U.S. dollar =USD dipped on Wednesday, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.8% at $2,226.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was up 0.3% at $25,700, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.8% to $2,337, lead CMPB3 moved up 0.5% to $2,036.50, and nickel CMNI3 rose 1.2% to $21,225.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 ticked up 0.2% to 18,140 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 added 1.2% at 19,550 yuan, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.5% to 15,130 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was up 1.9% to 161,800 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 nudged 0.3% up at 209,300 yuan.

($1 = 7.1190 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

