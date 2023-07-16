METALS-Base metals slide ahead of China economic data

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals fell in early trading on Monday as market participants awaited a raft of economic data from key consumer China that could well underwhelm.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $8,648 per metric ton by 0129 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 0.3% to 69,260 yuan ($9,699.87) per metric ton.

Prices of copper, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched a fresh three-week high last Friday amid hopes of more stimulus from China, the world's second largest economy.

However, near-term demand is seen tepid, while copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH rose for a third consecutive week last Friday to 82,690 metric tons.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dropped 0.6% to $2,262.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $28,500, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.5% to $2,426.50, lead CMPB3 was little changed at $2,123.50, and nickel CMNI3 fell 0.5% to $21,515.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1% to 18,185 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 slid 1.2% to 20,315 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.4% to 15,685 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged down 0.2% to 166,460 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.6% at 231,720 yuan.

($1 = 7.1403 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

