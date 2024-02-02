METALS-Base metals set for weekly loss on demand worry, rate cut delay

Updates prices

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Base metals prices largely fell on Friday and were set for a weekly decline amid mixed economic data globally and on signals that U.S. rate cuts will be delayed until later this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $8,474 per metric ton by 0707 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped 1.1% to 68,630 yuan ($9,558.50) a ton.

On a weekly basis, both contracts were heading for a decline.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out a rate cut at the March meeting as market participants had previously hoped for.

"As interest rates have now been confirmed to remain higher for longer, commodities felt the brunt of this decision," said Sucden Financial analysts in a note.

Meanwhile, global factories delivered a largely patchy performance at the start of 2024, surveys showed on Thursday, as new orders spurred momentum in the United States, but soft Chinese demand left Asia's economies on a shaky footing and disruption to Red Sea shipping delayed deliveries in Europe.

"Weaker industrial activity continues to be a drag for metal demand prospects in Q1. Nevertheless, we believe supply side issues should outweigh weaker demand," said ANZ analysts in a note, referring to the tightness in mined copper supply.

LME zinc CMZN3 on Friday dipped 0.6% to $2,464 a ton, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.4% to $2,143, tin CMSN3 declined 0.7% to $25,630, aluminium CMAL3eased 0.5% to $2,235.50 while nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.2% to $16,260.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1% to 18,810 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.2% to 126,430 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.6% to 20,715 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slumped 1.8% to 214,010 yuan while lead SPBcv1rose 0.4% at 16,240yuan.

($1 = 7.1800 yuan)

