METALS-Base metals rise on China demand optimism

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on Thursday as traders assessed the prospects of further stimulus measures and stronger demand from China's sprawling construction sector towards the end of the moonsoon season.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $7,696 a tonne, as of 0322 GMT, and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.4% to 62,770 yuan ($8,850.19) a tonne.

China's Shanghai city on Tuesday announced 1.8-trillion-yuan investment worth of infrastructure projects, echoing national policymakers' calls to revive sluggish economic growth hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, a property downturn, weak domestic demand, and a fading trade outlook.

The construction industry consumes a vast amount of metals.

LME tin CMSN3 increased 2% to $21,600 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was up 1.3% at $3,138 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 jumped 0.7% to $2,218 a tonne and lead CMPB3 advanced 1% to $1,855 a tonne.

ShFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.3% to 24,970 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 increased 2.7% to 185,770 yuan a tonne, and aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 0.6% to 18,690 yuan a tonne.

The global refined copper market showed a 30,000-tonne deficit in July, bringing the deficit level in the first seven months of the year to 126,000 tonnes, International Copper Study Group data showed.

The global zinc market was in a surplus of 83,000 tonnes in the first seven months of 2022, while the lead market was over-supplied by 25,000 tonnes in the same period, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Aug

0645 France Business Climate Sep

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate Sep

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

1400 EU Consumer Confidence Flash Sep

($1 = 7.0925 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.