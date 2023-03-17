METALS-Base metals rise as banking crisis woes ease; set for weekly losses

Recasts, updates prices

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices rallied on Friday as easing of concerns over a banking crisis due to Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse lifted sentiment, but they were set for weekly losses amid lingering fears over rising interest rates and recession.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.5% to $8,646 a tonne by 0519 GMT. The contract has declined 2.5% this week.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ticked up 0.3% to 67,300 yuan a tonne but is down 2.7% this week.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, have been largely dominated by a rout in global markets after U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week, followed by Swiss lender Credit Suisse's shares CSGN.S tanking this week.

Investors welcomed news of a large group of banks infusing cash into U.S. lender First Republic Bank FRC.N and Swiss National Bank providing a lifeline to Credit Suisse.

The dollar fell, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.7% to $2,307 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 increased 2% to $2,915.50, lead CMPB3 advanced 1% to $2,086.50 and tin CMSN3 rose 2.4% to $22,740.

U.S. central bankers are seen pressing on with their inflation-fighting campaign with a quarter-point interest-rate hike in their meeting next week.

Macroeconomic pressure this week also outweighed signs of demand recovery in top consumer China.

China's home prices gained momentum nationally in February, rising for a second consecutive month driven by pent-up demand even in smaller cities, but prices have yet to recoup all their losses and there remains a sizable stock of unsold homes. SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.8% to 18,280 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 advanced 1.2% to 177,200 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.9% to 22,580 yuan and tin SSNcv1 gained 1.2% to 184,180 yuan. For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.