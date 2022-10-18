METALS-Base metals rebound as U.S. industrial data lifts appetite

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rebounded on Wednesday as traders found comfort in robust September U.S. factory production data that signalled the manufacturing sector in the world's biggest economy remains on reasonable footing.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $7,463 a tonne, as of 0205 GMT.

Production at U.S. factories rose in September led by output gains in both durable and nondurable goods despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's efforts to hamper demand - and lower inflation - through higher interest rates.

That settled some demand jitters as the market had anticipated poor industry performance as a result of the Fed's interest rates hikes to tame inflation.