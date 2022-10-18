METALS-Base metals rebound as U.S. industrial data lifts appetite
BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rebounded on Wednesday as traders found comfort in robust September U.S. factory production data that signalled the manufacturing sector in the world's biggest economy remains on reasonable footing.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $7,463 a tonne, as of 0205 GMT.
Production at U.S. factories rose in September led by output gains in both durable and nondurable goods despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's efforts to hamper demand - and lower inflation - through higher interest rates.
That settled some demand jitters as the market had anticipated poor industry performance as a result of the Fed's interest rates hikes to tame inflation.
Investors appeared to track positive risk appetite in Wall Street following better-than-expected quarterly results from Goldman Sachs Group LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.6% at $2,207 per tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.5% to $2,024 per tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 1.5% to $19,750 per tonne, and zinc CMZN3 added 1.1% to $2,895 per tonne.
Investors also awaited for economic indicators from top metal consumer China.
The world's second-largest economy delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week, including its third-quarter gross domestic product data amid the week-long congress of the rulling Communist Party.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.8% to 62,320 yuan($8,646.19) per tonne.
SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 18,350 yuan per tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.8% to 184,750 yuan per tonne, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.5% at 24,865 yuan per tonne and tin SSNcv1 gained 1.8% to 170,980 yuan per tonne. For the top stories in metals and other news, click
($1 = 7.2078 yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))
