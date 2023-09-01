METALS-Base metals rally as China ramps up economic support

Recasts throughout, updates prices

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rallied on Friday, as China rolled out more measures to support its yuan and property market, a key demand sector for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.8% at $8,487 per metric ton by 0440 GMT and 1.6% higher for this week.

China's factory activity surprisingly returned to expansion in August, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, with supply, domestic demand and employment improving, suggesting official efforts to revive growth might be having some effect.

Beijing has issued a raft of measures to revive its crisis-hit property market, the latest including lowering the existing mortgage rate for first-time home buyers and the down payment ratio in some cities.

Its central bank announced a cut to the foreign exchange reserve ratio to rein in yuan weakness.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 1.8% at $2,247.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 added 1.2% to $25,710, zinc CMZN3 moved up 1.3% to $2,462.50, lead CMPB3 increased 0.6% to $2,230.50, and nickel CMNI3 rose 1.1% to $20,510.

Global demand for copper will likely be aided by the electric vehicle market and a fast-growing India economy, ANZ analysts said in a note, expecting India's demand to exceed 1.5 million tons in 2025, up 40% from 2022 levels.

Also aiding the market was some weakness in the U.S. dollar, which was on course to snap a six-week rally against major peers.

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was steady at 69,470 yuan ($9,564.00) per ton.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 2.2% to 19,355 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.2% to 21,245 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 2.9% at 16,800 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 gained 1% at 166,980 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 ticked up 0.7% at 216,850 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2637 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.