METALS-Base metals prices rebound on easing Chinese property worries

July 18 (Reuters) - Industrial metals largely rose on Monday on Chinese regulators' latest effort to avert a potential crisis in the country's real estate market, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $7,225.50 a tonne by 0229 GMT, rebounding from its lowest since November 2020 of $6,955 a tonne hit in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.9% to 55,610 yuan ($8,233.64) a tonne.

ShFE tin SSNcv1 climbed 4.6% to 194,790 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 added 3.2% to 22,575 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was up 3% at 14,960 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 rose 2.6% to 17,735 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.6% to $2,357 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.9% to $2,972 a tonne.

Chinese regulators on Sunday urged banks to extend loans to qualified real estate projects and meet developers financing needs where reasonable, in an effort to ease concerns triggered by a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses.

"(Metals prices falling) was a risk-off pull back due to the fear of more developers going under. Developers in China are having a relief rally... so the construction project cliff is averted for now," said a trader.

Easing of a red-hot rally in dollar also helped metal prices, which are traded in the U.S. currency on the LME.

Global miner BHP Billiton BHP.AX is likely to reconsider its investment plans in top copper producer Chile if the government moves ahead with mining tax hikes, according to a report on Sunday.

CMOC's 603993.SS Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine has suspended all exports, logistics companies were told in a notice seen by Reuters late on Saturday, complying with demands by a court-appointed administrator.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No Major data/events expected for Monday, July 18.

($1 = 6.7540 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.