METALS-Base metals prices mostly fall on gloomy economic outlook

July 5 (Reuters) - Prices of most non-ferrous metals declined on Wednesday, as a firm dollar and weak economic data globally weighed on the demand outlook for the sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.2% to $8,339.50 per metric ton by 0215 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 67,890 yuan ($9,387.96) per metric ton.

The dollar edged higher, with traders looking ahead to the release of minutes, due later in the day, from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues about the country's monetary policy path.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, data from the United States and Europe released earlier this week showed manufacturing in June tumbled to the weakest level seen in the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic. Top metals consumer China also posted slowing growth.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.4% to $2,159 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.6% to $2,397.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,086, tin CMSN3 dropped 1.1% to $27,030 while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.2% to $20,545.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.6% to 17,925 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.2% to 158,750 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.5% to 15,470 yuan, tin SSNcv1 decreased 0.6% to 223,850 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.9% to 20,235 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0750 France S&P Global Serv PMI June

0750 France HCOB Composite PMI June

0755 Germany HCOB Services PMI June

0755 Germany HCOB Comp Final PMI June

0800 EU HCOB Services Final PMI June

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI June

0830 UK Composite PMI Final June

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total June

1400 US Factory Orders MM May

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee issues

minutes from its meeting of June 13-14

($1 = 7.2316 yuan)

