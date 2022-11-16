METALS-Base metals prices fall on firm dollar, demand worry

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most base metal prices were lower on Thursday, suppressed by a firmer dollar and fading hopes for a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes.

The dollar was stronger, as firm U.S. retail data cast doubt on market bets that inflation is in retreat and the Federal Reserve might not hike rates much further.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Rising interest rates could also weaken global economic growth and eventually translates to a weaker demand for nonferrous metals, which are used across many industries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 1.2% to $8,194.50 a tonne by 0413 GMT, and the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 66,070 yuan ($9,262.45) a tonne.

LME lead CMPB3 was down 1% to $2,149.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 dropped 2.1% to $23,145 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.6% to $3,034 a tonne while aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,409 a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 declined 3.9% to 199,450 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 dropped 1.5% to 15,670 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.9% to 184,230 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.7% to 24,195 yuan a tonne while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,980 yuan a tonne.

Mining giant BHP Group BHP.AX said that a recently announced strike at Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper mine, was unjustifiable as the company complies with safety standards and contractual commitments.

($1 = 7.1331 yuan)

