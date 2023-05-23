METALS-Base metals prices fall on firm dollar

By Mai Nguyen

May 23 (Reuters) - Nonferrous metals prices declined on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1% to 64,460 yuan ($9,325.68) a tonne by 0618 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,105.50 a tonne.

The dollar touched a six-month high against the yen, as expectations grew that U.S. interest rates will remain higher for longer and as the debt-ceiling impasse kept risk sentiment fragile.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.4% to $2,254.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 1.8% to $21,035 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 1.2% to $2,401.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.5% to $2,077.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3eased 1.4% to $24,610 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.5% to 18,035 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 eased 1.8% to 163,550 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 2.6% to 19,850 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 decreased 2.9% to 193,740 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 shed 0.7% to 15,285 yuan a tonne.

Concerns about China's metals demand also weighed on sentiment.

Rising copper inventories in LME exchange warehouses MCUSTX-SGH weighed on London prices, while declining stockpiles in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH provided some support to China prices.

"The current domestic (Chinese copper) demand is not very prominent, but it is not too pessimistic. The supply of smelting and mine is relatively sufficient, while the inventory is still in a state of depletion, so overall, copper prices may maintain a volatile pattern," said Huatai Futures in a report.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.