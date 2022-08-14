Commodities

METALS-Base metals prices fall as China's lending data disappoints

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Industrial metal prices fell on Monday, as markets weighed disappointing data that showed new bank lending slumped in top consumer China last month due to COVID-19 restrictions, reinforcing fears of weakening demand from the property sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% at $8,036 a tonne, as of 0117 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped 1.4% to 61,810 yuan ($9,167.22) a tonne.

New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected last month while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID-19 flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.

The property sector consumes a vast amount of metals.

LME lead CMPB3 fell 1.2% to $2,158.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 declined 1% to $24,915 a tonne, ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 2.3% to 18,230 yuan a tonne, ShFE nickel SNIcv1 shed 2.4% to 177,250 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin SSNcv1 tumbled 3.2% to 198,250 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-China's tensions over Taiwan continued to weighed on risk sentiment, after a delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip.

