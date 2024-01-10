METALS-Base metals mostly higher as dollar weakens

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals inched higher on Thursday, backed by a softer dollar that makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 advanced 0.4% to $8,405 per metric ton by 0237 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 rose 0.1% to 68,020 yuan ($9,498.14) a ton.

The dollar index edged down and was on track for the second daily loss, but the fall was minimal as traders waited on U.S. inflation data to see whether bets on rate cuts were justified.

China's move to defend the yuan also helped boost the purchase power of metals buyers in China, the world's top metals consumer.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.5% to $2,242.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 jumped 1% to $2,519.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.5% at $2,093, tin CMSN3 rose 0.7% to $24,600 while nickel CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $16,410.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 increased 2.5% to 128,210 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.1% to 21,150 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 1% to 16,440 yuan, tin SSNcv1 jumped 1.1% to 206,510 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.1% to 19,040 yuan.

($1 = 7.1614 yuan)

