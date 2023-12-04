METALS-Base metals mostly down as dollar holds firm

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Base metals prices mostly fell on Tuesday, as a rise in the dollar kept greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was almost flat at $8,446.50 per metric ton by 0249 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 68,160 yuan ($9,538.07) a ton.

The dollar regained some ground and hovered near a one-week high against major peers, in part due to a reversal of its heavy selloff in recent weeks.

China's services activity expanded at a quicker pace in November, creating a mixed picture of the world's second biggest economy and lowering the chance of a big stimulus package that metals bulls have been expecting.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.1% at $2,180 a ton, nickel CMNI3 lost 1.1% to $16,525, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.3% to $2,445, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.9% to $23,850.

LME lead CMPB3 rebounded 0.3%, after falling for 11 straight sessions that dragged the contract to its lowest since Nov. 1 on Monday.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 hit its lowest since Aug. 30 at 18,380 yuan a ton. SHFE zinc SZNcv1 also dropped to its lowest since Aug. 30 at 20,490 yuan.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.1% to 127,430 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.4% to 15,645 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was almost flat at 199,600 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Dec

0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI Nov

0850 France S&P Global Svcs PMI Nov

0850 France HCOB Composite PMI Nov

0855 Germany HCOB Svcs, Composite PMI Nov

0900 Euro Zone HCOB Services PMI Nov

0900 Euro Zone S&P Global Comp PMI Nov

0930 UK Composite PMI Final Nov

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Nov

1200 Brazil GDP QQ, YY Q3

1300 Brazil S&P Global Services PMI Nov

1300 Brazil S&P Composite PMI Nov

1445 US S&P Composite PMI Nov

1445 US S&P Global Services PMI Nov

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov

($1 = 7.1461 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

