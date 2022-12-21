METALS-Base metals mixed on dollar moves, China COVID woes

Recasts, updates prices, adds comments

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals were mixed on Wednesday as weak U.S. dollar and tight supplies offered some support, while the rapid spread of COVID-19 in top consumer China continued to fan demand worries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,376 a tonne by 0837 GMT. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.9% to 65,760 yuan ($9,434.31) a tonne.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against the yen and five other major currencies, was 0.04% higher at 104.02, having slipped 0.6% on Tuesday after Bank of Japan (BOJ) shocked the market by tweaking its bond yield control.

The index is heading for its biggest quarterly loss in nearly 12 years.

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive to non-dollar buyers.

China's yuan eased against the dollar in thin trade, as sentiment remained depressed due to growing economic concerns from a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Still, tight global stocks for metals including copper, aluminium and zinc, and news of possible production cuts lent some help.

Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite, the main source of aluminium, starting June 2023, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

"We won't see much reaction from aluminium futures regarding the ban, because Indonesia's supply to China is not as significant as it used to be," a Shanghai-based futures trader said. "And the current focus of the market is macro-driven instead of production costs."

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia's Norisk Nickel GMKN.MM, the biggest producer of refined nickel, is considering reducing output by 10% next year.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.5% at 18,655 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.1% to 23,480 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.8% to 217,780 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 1.6% to 194,650 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

($1 = 6.9703 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Uttaresh.V, and Janane Venkatraman)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.