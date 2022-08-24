METALS-Base metals mixed as dismal economic data counters demand hopes

By Siyi Liu and Emily Chow

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals were mixed on Wednesday, as dismal data from major global economies partially countered supply concerns and expectations of demand recovery in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $8,083 a tonne, as of 0526 GMT.

Prices of copper, often used as an indicator of global economic health, have recouped 16% from a 20-month low touched in mid-July, but are down 17% so far this year.

U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August to its weakest level in 27 months.

This month also saw business activity in the euro zone contract for a second consecutive month, as consumers cut spending due to a cost-of-living crisis, while supply constraints also hurt manufacturers, a survey showed.

The U.S. dollar steadied just below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors awaited more clues on this week's Jackson Hole meeting whether weak U.S. data may slow the pace of Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

LME zinc CMZN3 lost 0.4% to $3,471.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was down 0.3% at $1,971 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.5% at $2,436.50 a tonne.

"Disappointing data fuelled bearishness in the market, but still, some investors held a positive outlook given the likelihood of improving demand from China and loosening monetary policy," a trader said.

China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The fourth quarter is considered a peak season for demand in the world's biggest metal consumer, buoying near-term market outlook.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.6% to 63,210 yuan ($9,213.48) a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 3.1% to 171,740 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.5% to 25,190 yuan a tonne, while aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 1.9% to 18,945 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.8606 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.