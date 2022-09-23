METALS-Base metals mixed amid demand uncertainties

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals were mixed on Friday, as investors weighed prospects of improved demand from China against slowing global growth amid rising interest rates and an escalating Ukraine war.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 lost 0.6% to $7,632.50 a tonne by 0511 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was flat at 62,410 yuan ($8,793.73) a tonne.

Investors have been on edge amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening would slow the global economy, dampening demand for metals. Sentiment has also been hit by Moscow's new mobilisation campaign in its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a hefty 75-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday and the Bank of England went for a 50-bp rise on Thursday to control inflation.

That said, a policy-aided demand recovery in China amid low inventories has lent some support to metals prices.

"Power grid and new energy sectors have raised their orders for copper products," a China-based copper producer said.

Physical markets also saw increased demand as producers looked to replenish their stocks ahead of China's National Day holiday from Oct.1 to Oct.7.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.9% to $2,209.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.5% at $3,092 a tonne and tin CMSN3 fell 1.2% to $21,400 a tonne.

ShFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.8% to 24,885 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 lost 1.5% to 193,230 yuan a tonne, and aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.4% at 18,690 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.0971 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

