News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Base metals lifted by Fed rate-cut outlook

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

March 20, 2024 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rose on Thursday, amid upbeat sentiment as investors eyed interest rate cuts by the U.S. central bank this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 1.3% to $9,044.50 per metric ton by 0143 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 climbed 0.5% to 73,010 yuan ($10,145) per ton.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but still saw the rates falling at least three-quarters of a percentage point later this year despite recent high inflation readings.

That brightened the demand outlook for industrial metals.

The dollar index =USD drifted lower on Thursday, making it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.9% to $2,292.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.9% to $17,655, zinc CMZN3 rose 1.1% to $2,537, and lead CMPB3 gained 0.7% to $2,078.50, while tin CMSN3 increased 2.1% to $27,795.

Inventories of lead in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange surged 34% to the highest level in 11 years on Wednesday.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 eased 0.2% to 16,225 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.8% to 19,405 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 added 0.5% to 137,420 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.8% to 21,350 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 0.7% to 226,330 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1962 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.