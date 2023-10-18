News & Insights

METALS-Base metals lifted by buoyant China economic data

October 18, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals gained on Wednesday as better-than-expected economic data from China brightened the demand outlook of the world's top consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $8,037 per metric ton by 0447 GMT, and the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.6% at 66,590 yuan ($9,119.67) per ton.

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, data showed, while domestic consumption also picked up pace last month, suggesting the recent recovery may carry enough steam to reach Beijing's full-year growth target.

September set a record monthly high for China's non-ferrous metals output, which rose 7.3% on-year to 6.42 million tons.

That came amid robust demand for metals like copper and aluminium, supported by strong consumption from the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

A low stockpile of metals in China also underpinned the market.

Copper prices will be underpinned by lower on-warrant stocks, good spot market trading and a shortage of recycled material, analysts at Guotai Junan Futures said in a note.

Meanwhile, China's economic bounce also boosted the yuan to a one-week high and put a dampener on the U.S. dollar which has rallied for weeks on end as U.S. yields have climbed.

A stronger dollar typically makes it more expensive to buy greenback-priced metals.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.8% to $2,193.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 ticked up 0.3% to $25,450, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.8% to $2,441, lead CMPB3 rose 1.2% to $2,102, and nickel CMNI3 moved up 0.7% to $18,725.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.5% to 18,930 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1% to 21,215 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.9% at 16,360 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 little changed at 150,980 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 gained 0.2% to 218,100 yuan.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Savio D'Souza)

