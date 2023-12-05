METALS-Base metals largely fall on steady dollar

Updates prices, adds quotes

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Base metals prices mostly declined on Tuesday, as a steady dollar made greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was almost flat at $8,446 per metric ton by 0554 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 68,200 yuan ($9,546.61) a ton.

The dollar regained some ground and hovered near a one-week high against major peers, in part due to a reversal of its heavy selloff in recent weeks.

"The subsequent strength in the U.S. dollar saw investor appetite for risky asset classes weaken. This comes as the market ponders whether policy stimulus measures in China will offset the drag from developed markets next year," said ANZ analysts in a quote.

China's services activity expanded at a quicker pace in November, creating a mixed picture of the world's second biggest economy and lowering the chance of a big stimulus package that metals bulls have been expecting.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.1% at $2,180.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 lost 1.9% to $16,405, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.4% to $2,443, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.6% to $23,910.

LME lead CMPB3was almost flat at $2,094 a ton, having fallen for 11 straight sessions that dragged the contract to its lowest since Nov. 1 on Monday.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 hit its lowest since Aug. 30 at 18,380 yuan a ton. SHFE zinc SZNcv1 also dropped to its lowest since Aug. 30 at 20,470 yuan.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 3% to 126,170 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.5% to 15,630 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.3% at 200,250 yuan.

($1 = 7.1439 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Rashmi Aich)

