METALS-Base metals gain on China's efforts to stabilise yuan

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Most base metals gained on Wednesday on China's efforts to slow a slide in the yuan and ahead of a seasonal demand pickup.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $8,378 per metric ton, as of 0200 GMT. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded September copper contract SCFcv1 was up 0.8% at 69,100 yuan ($9,481.08) per metric ton.

Market sentiment was helped by a rebound in Chinese stocks due to cheap valuation and Beijing's measures to stabilise the yuan after an about 5% fall against the dollar this year.

Spot markets in China saw more copper buying after prices fell for three consecutive weeks. Expectation of better demand from September onwards, a traditionally good demand season, also lifted buying.

Gains in metal prices were however limited by a firm dollar. A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced metals.

The dollar =USD retreated slightly on Wednesday but stayed close to a two-month high.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% to $2,183.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 ticked up 0.6% to $2,346.50, lead CMPB3 increased 0.8% to $2,170.50, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.3% to $20,560, while tin CMSN3 slid 0.6% to $25,955.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.6% to 18,725 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.7% at 20,210 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 1.1% to 16,410 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 moved up 0.8% to 169,530 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 nudged up 0.2% to 218,440 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2882 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.