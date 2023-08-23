METALS-Base metals gain as risk appetite improves, but firm dollar caps gains

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals trended up on Wednesday, following improved buying as China's efforts to stabilise its currency enhanced risk appetite, but gains were capped by a strong U.S. dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,388.50 per metric ton, as of 0426 GMT.

The most-traded September copper contract SCFcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.7% at 69,020 yuan ($9,478.82) per metric ton.

Beijing's measures to stabilise the yuan after a near-5% fall against the dollar this year helped investor sentiment, reflected in a rebound in Chinese stocks, as falling prices further led to profit-booking.

The gains were also supported by upbeat demand signals, ANZ analysts said.

Spot markets in China saw more copper buying after prices fell for three consecutive weeks. Expectations of better demand from September onwards, a traditionally good demand season, also lifted buying.

The auto market saw better sales in the first two weeks of this month. Planned production for air-conditioning in August was up 21.7% on-year, while other home appliances also benefited from the improving export market, a CITIC Futures report said.

Gains in metal prices were, however, limited by a firm dollar. A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metals more expensive.

The dollar =USD retreated slightly on Wednesday but stayed close to a two-month high.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% to $2,182.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 ticked up 0.3% to $2,339, lead CMPB3 increased 0.6% to $2,164.50, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.4% to $20,590, while tin CMSN3 slid 0.6% to $25,955.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.6% to 18,715 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.6% at 20,185 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.9% to 16,375 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 moved up 0.7% to 169,450 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 nudged up 0.2% to 218,470 yuan.

($1 = 7.2815 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

