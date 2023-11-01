News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Base metals gain as Fed leaves rate unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

November 01, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals climbed on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve holding interest rates and supply concerns boosted sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $8,154 per metric ton by 0220 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 0.3% to 67,470 yuan ($9,220.49) per ton.

The Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady as widely expected, enhancing market confidence on a dovish policy in the future and sending the U.S. dollar lower.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Copper prices are expected to mount a modest recovery next year as burgeoning demand from the energy transition offsets global economic weakness and healthy mine supply, a Reuters poll showed. COMMODITYPOLL01

Also weighing on metals supply was production disruption concerns.

Netherlands-based Nyrstar planed to temporarily close two zinc mines in the U.S. state of Tennessee in November-end due to weak prices and the impact of inflation, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

LME zinc CMZN3 gained 0.2% to $18,045 a ton, having touched a one-month high in the previous session, and SHFE zinc SZNcv1 was up 2.6% to a three-week high at 21,515 yuan a ton.

Aluminium smelters in China's southwestern Yunnan province started production cuts this week as the hydropower-dependent region entered dry season.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% at $2,343.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 increased 0.5% to $24,030, lead CMPB3 added 0.5% to $2,113.50, and nickel CMNI3 moved 0.2% to $18,045.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.2% to 19,215 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.7% to 16,400 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged 0.1% to 141,640 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was unmoved at 206,170 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3174 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.