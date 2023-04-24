METALS-Base metals fall on worries over higher interest rates in US

April 24 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell on Monday over concerns that rising interest rates in the United States could eventually lead to lesser demand for metals.

The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.1% to $8,790.50 a tonne by 0356 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.5% to 68,590 yuan ($9,936.69) a tonne.

Strong business activities in the U.S. and the Euro zone reinforced bets of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, as markets cautiously entered a week packed with economic data and central bank meetings.

Higher interest rates could lead to a stronger dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, an uneven economic recovery in China also weighed on demand for metals in the world's biggest metals consumer.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $23 a tonne, its lowest since March 10.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.3% to $2,389.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.5% to $24,110 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.6% to $2,703.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.7% to $2,145 a tonne and tin CMSN3 lost 0.9% to $26,355 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 tumbled 3.4% to 181,600 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.8% to 18,850 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.7% to 21,615 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 decreased 1.7% to 211,820 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 fell 0.3% to 15,295 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New

($1 = 6.9027 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.